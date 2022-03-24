Prime Minister condemns Birbhum violence, assures all help to nab the culprits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned violence in the Birbhum district in West Bengal in which eight people have been burnt alive. The Prime Minister hoped that the Mamata government would bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to books.

The news of the Birbhum killing has shocked the nation. According to the reports eight people were locked inside a house and burned to death near Rampurhat town in Birbhum district on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened after a local Trinamool leader and village panchayat deputy chief Bhadu Sheikh was murdered in a bomb attack on Monday.

“I express my condolences on the violent incident in Birbhum, West Bengal. I hope that the state government will definitely get those who committed such a heinous sin on the great land of Bengal punished,” the PM said.

While inaugurating ‘Biplobi Bharat Gallery of Victoria Memorial Hall via satellite he urged the people of Bengal to never forgive the perpetrators of such incidents and also those who encourage such criminals.

Prime Minister Modi assured all possible assistance to the state government in nabbing the criminals and bringing them to the book.

TMC leader and senior Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee reacted to the Prime Minister’s offer of help and said, “The state government is duty-bound to ensure that the rule of law should take its course. The culprits will be hunted down and punished.”West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also assured a strong action against the perpetrators of the crime.

However, Mamata saw a political motive behind the politicization of the incident. “It was an attempt by the BJP, Left and the Congress to malign our government… Strict action will be taken against all those responsible for the Birbhum incident, irrespective of their (political) colour. We have already removed the (police) Officer-in-Charge, the SDPO and other senior officers. The DGP has been in the district since yesterday,” Mamata asserted.