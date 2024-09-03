Prime Minister arrives in Brunei on official visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bandar Seri Begawan, the Capital of Brunei on an official visit on Tuesday at the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

This is the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei. The historic visit of the Prime Minister coincides with the 40th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Brunei.

The Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome on arrival and warmly received by Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, Crown Prince and Senior Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office of Brunei.

Indians in Brunei, accompanied by their children carrying drawings of Mr Modi’s pictures, gave a heartwarming welcome to the Prime Minister at his hotel, shouting “su-swagatam” (welcome) amid the beating of a “dhol.” Children spoke “Modi, Modi” as he signed the drawings for them.

After inaugurating a new chancery of the Indian High Commission of India and visiting an iconic mosque built by the father of the Sultan of Brunei, Mr Modi will hold talks with the Sultan tomorrow on the way forward for the India-Brunei relationship.

Brunei is an important partner in India’s ‘Act East’ Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision. India and Brunei enjoy a friendly relationship which is marked by mutual respect and understanding on bilateral and multilateral issues. The two countries are linked by history, culture and tradition spanning a millennium.

Embarking on a three-day visit to Brunei and Singapore earlier, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that his visits would further strengthen India’s partnership with the two countries and the larger ASEAN region.

Mr Modi will be in Brunei Darussalam during 3-4 September. In a departure statement, he said “As we celebrate the 40 years of our diplomatic relations, I look forward to my meetings with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other esteemed members of the Royal family to advance our historical relationship to new heights.”

Mr Modi said “From Brunei, I will travel to Singapore on 4 September. I look forward to the opportunity to meet President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. I will also meet with leaders of Singapore’s vibrant business community.”

The Prime Minister said “I look forward to my discussions to deepen our Strategic Partnership with Singapore, particularly in new and emerging areas of advanced manufacturing, digitalisation, and sustainable development.”

“Both countries are important partners in our Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific Vision. I am confident that my visits would further strengthen our partnership with Brunei, Singapore and the larger ASEAN region,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr Modi is visiting Brunei at the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. The visit will further strengthen cooperation with Brunei in all existing sectors including defence cooperation, trade & investment, energy, space technology, health cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

In Singapore, the leaders will review the progress of India–Singapore Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest