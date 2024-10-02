Prez, VP, PM pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri on their jayanti

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla led the nation in paying tributes to the global beacon of peace and non-violence Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 155th birth anniversary at the Rajghat in the national capital on Wednesday.

The day is also celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. It serves as a reminder of the power of non-violence in shaping societies in an era marked by political, social, and environmental challenges.

The leaders also paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 120th birth anniversary at Vijay Ghat, who also shares his birth anniversary with Mahatma Gandhi.

President Murmu paid homage to Gandhi and attended Sarva Dharma Prarthana at the Rajghat, New Delhi. ”His ideas influenced many great personalities of the world, who adopted Gandhi ji’s ideals into their methods,” she said.

“On this auspicious occasion, let us resolve to imbibe the values of truth, non-violence, love and purity and, with the idea of the India of Gandhi ji’s dreams, strive to continuously advance the development of the country and society,” the President said. The life of Bapu, an ardent follower of truth and non-violence, is a unique message for the entire humanity, she said.

Paying tributes to Shastri, she said, ”On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, I pay my humble tribute to him. Shastriji presented the highest ideals of simplicity, honesty and patriotism throughout his life. Under his strong leadership, India achieved economic, strategic and other successes. Let us take inspiration from his life and pledge to build a strong India.”

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi paid his heartfelt tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, emphasising the lasting impact of Bapu’s life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality, and said that these principles continue to inspire the people of the country.

“On behalf of all countrymen, salutations to Pujya Bapu on his birth anniversary. His life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen,” he said.

Paying homage to Shashtri ji, the PM wrote, ”Respectful tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, who dedicated his life for the soldiers, farmers and self-respect of the country.”

To commemorate Gandhi Jayanti, Speaker Birla led Swachhata Abhiyan at Prerna Sthal in Parliament premises. Lok Sabha Secretary- General Utpal Kumar Singh and Officials of the Secretariat participated in large numbers in the Abhiyan. On this occasion, Birla urged all to make Swachhata a part of their lives and to encourage others to promote cleanliness in their surroundings. He also paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Prerna Sthal in Parliament premises.

The Speaker paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former PM Shastri at their portraits in Central Hall, Samvidhan Sadan.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda; Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge; Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Members of Parliament, former Members and other dignitaries also paid tributes to the two leaders at their portraits in Central Hall, Samvidhan Sadan.

Paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Birla stated on his X handle, ”On the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, I pay my humble tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, seeker of truth, and messenger of non-violence and peace. His entire life is a message of loyalty and dedication towards the nation. The ideals of Gandhi Ji inspire us to work hard for the overall progress of the nation and society.”

For the former Prime Minister, he stated, “Humble tributes on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji. He played an important role in the freedom struggle and in the progress of India after independence. Shastri Ji’s hard work and dedication are still an inspiration for public representatives and all of us”.

Born in 1869 in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule with utmost patience.

Shashtri was born in Uttar Pradesh in 1904, and served from 1964 to 1966 as India’s second Prime Minister. He died in Tashkent on January 11, 1966, at the age of 61, soon after signing the Tashkent Pact with Pakistan.