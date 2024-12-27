Prez, VP, PM lead nation in paying homage to former PM Manmohan Singh

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi Friday led the nation in paying homage to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the AIIMS here last night.

The mortal remains of Singh, the key architect of India’s economic liberalisation, have been kept at his residence in the city.

Advertisement

The President visited the residence of the former Prime Minister and paid her last respects to him. She also offered condolences to his family members.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the President’s Office wrote, “Droupadi Murmu visited the residence of Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India and paid last respects to him. She also offered her condolences to the family members of Dr Manmohan Singh.”

Vice-President Dhankhar along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar paid their final respects to the 92-year-old leader, who throughout his career, held several key positions, including the Finance Ministry.

“Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar paid their final respects to former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh at his residence in New Delhi today,” the Vice-President’s office said in a post on X.

During their visit, they conveyed their profound condolences to his family members acknowledging his enduring legacy and invaluable contributions to the nation.

Paying rich tributes to Singh, who had served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, at his residence, the Prime Minister offered condolences to his family members.

“Paid tributes to Dr ManmohanSingh at his residence. India will forever remember his contribution to our nation,” Modi wrote in a post on X.

The Congress president along with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul paid homage to the former Prime Minister at his residence and offered their condolences to his family members.

“Paid our tributes to Former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh. His distinguished service and extraordinary contribution to the nation shall always be remembered,” Kharge said in a post on X.

Union Ministers — Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and JP Nadda, and several prominent politicians including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, SP chief Akhliesh Yadav, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, paid homage to Singh at his residence.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal said the mortal remains of the departed leader will be kept at the party headquarters between 8.30 am to 9.30 am on Saturday for paying rich tributes to him, and later will be taken to the cremation ground.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh ji’s mortal remains will be at his residence 3, Motilal Nehru Road, New Delhi today for the public to offer their condolences. At 8 am tomorrow, 28th December, his mortal remains will be taken to AICC HQ and the public and Congress workers will have the opportunity to offer their tributes between 8.30 am – 9.30 am tomorrow. His final journey to the heavenly abode will commence from AICC HQ to the cremation ground at 9.30 am tomorrow.”

Venugopal also informed that a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting comprising the CWC Members, Permanent and Special invitees is being convened at 5.30 pm on Friday at the party headquarters to pay homage to Dr Singh.