Prez, VP, PM congratulate Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh for clinching Bronze medal at Paris Olympics

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Indian shooters, Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for clinching the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at Paris Olympics 2024.

In a post on X, the President said: “Congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning bronze medal for India in the mixed team 10 metre air pistol event for shooting! Manu Bhaker has created history, becoming the first woman shooter from India to win two medals in the same Olympic games. She has done us immensely proud. I wish her and Sarabjot Singh many more laurels in the future.”

The Vice-President has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh on their remarkable achievements at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Vice President Dhankhar lauded their outstanding performance, emphasizing the inspiration they provide to the youth of the nation.

He also commended Manu Bhaker’s extraordinary accomplishment of winning two medals ever in a single Olympics by an Indian.

Congratulating Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for clinching the Bronze medal, the Prime Minister in a post on X said, “Our shooters continue to make us proud! Congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #Olympics . Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted. For Manu, this is her second consecutive Olympic medal, showcasing her consistent excellence and dedication. #Cheer4Bharat.”