Prez, Rahul, Kejriwal, world leaders greet PM Modi on his birthday

Wishes kept pouring in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday on Saturday.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and many world leaders extended their best wishes to the Prime Minister on his birthday.

In her message on Twitter in Hindi, the President wished that the “nation-building campaign” being carried out by the Prime Minister with “incomparable hard work, dedication and creativity, continues to progress” under his leadership.

The Vice-President also extended his best wishes to the Prime Minister on his birthday.

“Warm birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri

@narendramodi Ji. His transformative vision and inspirational leadership have elevated Bharat to newer heights of glory. May he be blessed with good health, happiness & many more years in the service of our nation,” Dhankar said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called him the creator of a “safe, strong and self-reliant New India” and a symbol of service and dedication.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, he said with the parallel coordination of welfare of the poor, good governance, development, national security and historical reforms, the Prime Minister has fulfilled his resolve to establish ‘Maa Bharti’ again at the top of the world.

Shah said all this has been possible only because of a decisive leadership and the firm faith of the people.

“The life of the creator of a safe, strong and self-reliant New India Narendra Modi is a symbol of service and dedication. For the first time after independence, by giving their rights to crores of poor, Modi has instilled a sense of hope and faith in them. Today, every section of the country is standing with Modi like a rock,” the Union Minister said.

In his tweet, Shah hailed the Prime Minister as the flag-bearer of Indian culture and “someone who has connected the country to its roots and led it forward in every field”.

He said that under Modi’s farsighted leadership, India has emerged as a world power and the Prime Minister has distinguished himself as a global leader.

In his message, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised Modi’s governance and leadership.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the illustrious Prime Minister of India on his birthday. He has given unprecedented strength to progress and good governance in the country under his leadership and has given new heights to India’s prestige and self-respect all over the world,” he said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur have also extended their best wishes to the Prime Minister on his birthday.

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda called Modi the “world’s most popular leader”, adding that the Prime Minister’s leadership has “given a new direction to the destiny and future of India”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted a one-line greeting, saying: “Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished for the Prime Minister’s long and healthy life. “Birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Praying for your long and healthy life,” he said on Twitter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin wished “all the best” to the Prime Minister ahead of his birthday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand on Friday, during which Putin said that he “knows PM Modi is about to celebrate his birthday tomorrow, but he cannot offer congratulations in advance.”

“Tomorrow my dear friend, we know you are about to celebrate your birthday, but as per Russian tradition, we never offer congratulations in advance so I cannot do that now,” Putin said.

However, Putin extended his warmest regards and hoped that the ties between the two countries would continue to develop..

“…but I would like you to know that we know about that and we wish you all the best and we wish all the best to a friendly Indian nation and we wish prosperity to India under your leadership. The relations between India and Russia are developing, they have the nature of a strategic partnership and they continue to develop very rapidly,” Putin added.

Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in a tweet said, “On the occasion of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s seventy-second birthday I have written to him to offer my warmest good wishes and prayers for his continued good health.”

Nepal’s Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba also extended greetings to Modi on his birthday.

“On the occasion of your birthday, best wishes for good health and long life, Prime Minister @narendramodi. May Shri Pashupatinath always protect you,” tweeted Deuba.