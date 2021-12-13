Prez, PM pay tributes to martyrs of 2001 Parliament attack

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to the martyrs of the 13 December, 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament.

In his message, President Kovind said, ”I pay homage to the brave security personnel who laid down their lives on this day in 2001, defending the Parliament of the world’s largest democracy against a dastardly terrorist attack. The nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice.”

The Vice President said; ”My humble tributes to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament terrorist attack. The nation is eternally indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice. Terrorism is a threat to humanity and world peace. All countries must always remain united to defeat the scourge of terrorism.”

Prime Minister Modi tweeted; ”I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said; ”My tributes to those brave security personnel who sacrificed their lives during the attack on the Parliament House in 2001. The nation will remain grateful for their courage and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.”

It was on this day in 2001 when five heavily armed Pakistan-trained terrorists stormed into the Parliament complex and opened fire indiscriminately, killing as many as 14 people, mostly security forces personnel and a civilian.

The attack took place around 40 minutes after Parliament was adjourned and about 100 members were still inside the complex.