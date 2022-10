President Droupadi Murmu underwent cataract surgery today at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) here.

The surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the Hospital, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

The President was on a two-day visit to Assam that concluded on Friday. During this, Murmu paid a visit to the shaktipeeth Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.