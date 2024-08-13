Prez Murmu to address nation on I-Day eve

President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation tomorrow on the eve of the 78th Independence Day.

The address will be broadcast from 1900 hrs. on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan.

Akashvani will broadcast regional language versions at 2130 hrs on its respective regional networks, a press release said.