Prez Murmu reaches Chhattisgarh for 2-day visit

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Raipur on Friday for a significant two-day visit to Chhattisgarh, where she participated in the second convocation of AIIMS Raipur. Upon arrival at Mana Airport, she was warmly welcomed by Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. This visit is set to underscore healthcare development and skill advancement within the state’s premier institutions.

In her convocation address, President Murmu awarded degrees to 514 students and personally presented gold medals to ten top-performing students, applauding their academic dedication. “Studying at a prestigious institution like AIIMS is a matter of pride,” the President noted, urging graduates to uphold values of empathy and compassion as they embark on their medical careers.

President Murmu, who will also preside over ceremonies at NIT Raipur, IIT Bhilai, and Ayush University, stressed the critical responsibility borne by healthcare professionals. “Compassion, empathy, and dedication are foundational in healthcare,” she stated, emphasizing the importance of these values as pillars for ethical and effective medical practice.

Highlighting national healthcare initiatives, President Murmu commended schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, which she said has expanded access to essential healthcare for millions. The President also acknowledged India’s progress in increasing MBBS and postgraduate seats, underscoring efforts to address the country’s healthcare needs and bolster the healthcare workforce.

Governor Deka, speaking at the ceremony, extended his best wishes to the graduating students and lauded AIIMS Raipur’s consistent ranking as a top healthcare institution, which has become a beacon of quality medical education in central India. He highlighted AIIMS Raipur’s accomplishments during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the institution provided critical care to Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha residents.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai welcomed President Murmu on behalf of the people of Chhattisgarh, expressing pride in the state’s achievements in healthcare education. “Chhattisgarh is fortunate to host prominent institutions like AIIMS, which contribute to healthcare excellence across the region,” he remarked, acknowledging the pivotal role of these institutions in shaping the state as a central medical hub. He added that healthcare is a top priority for the state, with extensive recruitment efforts and upgrades underway, including new medical college facilities and expansions.

Chief Minister Sai also emphasized Chhattisgarh’s recent decision to introduce MBBS education in Hindi, aimed at broadening access to medical education, particularly for students from rural and tribal areas. “This decision will open doors for many aspiring doctors and strengthen our local healthcare framework,” he affirmed.

As part of her itinerary, President Murmu will also engage with local tribal communities, tour the newly constructed Surguja block at Purkhauti Muktangan, and distribute the ninth installment of financial assistance to beneficiaries under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana. This initiative provides Rs 1,000 monthly support to women beneficiaries, totaling Rs 5,227 crore across eight previous installments.