Prez Murmu graces opening of Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday graced the opening of Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition, 2024.

According to a press communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Amrit Udyan will remain open for the public from August 16 to September 15 from 10 am to 6 pm (the last entry – 5:15 pm) except on Mondays which will be maintenance day for the Udyan.

August 29 will be exclusively reserved for sportspersons to mark National Sports Day and September 5 will be reserved for teachers on Teachers’ Day.

For entry, registration is mandatory. It is free of cost. Visitors can book their slot online on the Rashtrapati Bhavan website (https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/).

Walk-in Visitors can register themselves through Self Service Kiosks placed outside Gate number 35.

Entry will be from Gate Number 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, near the North Avenue Road. A free shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to Gate Number 35 will also be available for the convenience of the visitors, the press communique added.