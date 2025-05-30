Prez Murmu confers National Florence Nightingale Awards 2025 to 15 nursing professionals

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday presented the National Florence Nightingale Awards for the year 2025 to 15 nursing professionals from across the country at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The National Florence Nightingale Award was instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India as a mark of recognition for the meritorious services of nurses.

This year’s awardees include nursing professionals from various states and union territories, representing categories such as Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), Lady Health Visitor (LHV), and Staff Nurse.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda, Ministers of State Anupriya Patel and Prataprao Jadhav were also present at the function.

From the ANM category, the awardees included Reba Rani Sarkar (Andaman and Nicobar Islands), Valiveti Subhavathi (Andhra Pradesh), Saroj Fakirbhai Patel (Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu), Raziya Beegum P B (Lakshadweep), and Sujata Ashok Bagul (Maharashtra).

In the LHV category, Ms Bina Pani Deka from Assam was honoured.

Under the Nurse category, the award was conferred on Kijum Sora Karga (Arunachal Pradesh), Dimple Arora (Delhi), Major General Sheena P D (Delhi), Dr Banu M R (Karnataka), Leimapokpam Ranjita Devi (Manipur), Ms V Lalhmangaihi (Mizoram), L S Manimozhi (Puducherry), K Alamelu Mangayarkarasi (Tamil Nadu), and Doli Biswas (West Bengal).

The ceremony acknowledged the unwavering dedication and commitment of nurses who have played a crucial role in strengthening India’s healthcare system, particularly in underserved and remote areas.