Prez Murmu asks maritime sector to be proactive to deal with climate change

Observing that climate catastrophe like rising temperatures and sea levels are one of the gravest challenges, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday asked the maritime sector to be “agile, proactive and swift” in adaptation and mitigation of climate change which risks disrupting livelihoods, particularly among vulnerable communities.

Students in the maritime sector have not only professional responsibility but also an obligation towards the health of ecology and ecosystem, she said.

”The need of the hour is sustainable and efficient maritime-related activities, including shipping. More resilient and greener practices in the ocean are also essential for a healthy ecosystem,” she said addressing the eighth convocation of the Indian Maritime University in Tamil Nadu.

The president said India has a remarkable marine position with a 7,500 km long coastline and 1,382 offshore islands. She added that India has 14,500 kilometers of potentially navigable waterways, apart from a strategic location on important maritime trade routes.

The country’s maritime sector plays a vital role in its trade and economic growth, as 95 per cent of the country’s trade by volume and 65 per cent of the trade by value is undertaken through maritime transport.

”The coastal economy sustains over 4 million fishermen and India is the second largest fish-producing nation in the world with a fleet of about 2,50,000 fishing boats,” she said.

”Before we can fully exploit the potential of this sector, we will have to overcome several challenges,” she said, adding that a lot of container ship cargo is diverted to nearby foreign ports due to depth restrictions.

Murmu noted that in the merchant and civilian shipbuilding industry, the country needs to aim for the highest standards of efficiency, efficacy and competitiveness. She highlighted that the operational efficiency and turnaround time of Indian ports need to match the global average benchmarks.

The president added that the Indian ports must address infrastructural and operational challenges before they graduate to the next level. She stated that the Sagarmala programme is a significant move away from “port development” to “port-led development”.