The French government on Monday stated that its president Emmanuel Macron raised the Kashmir issue during a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi three days ago.

It further stated that it is closely following the situation in Kashmir.

“In the spirit of trust and frankness that characterises their relations, the French President and the Indian Prime Minister discussed the situation in the region of Kashmir, which France continues to follow closely,” the statement released by French embassy said.

A statement issued by the Indian government on Friday after talks between Modi and Macron did not mention Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron and the “two exchanged views on a range of issues of mutual interest as well as regional and global situation,” the Prime Minister’s Office had said.

The French statement further said Macron and Modi expressed their shared view on the necessity of de-escalation of tension in the Middle East, adding that they agreed to work together towards easing tensions by urging the parties to show restraint and responsibility.

It said the two leaders expressed their interest in pursuing the strengthening of their partnership in the military and civil nuclear fields as well as enhancing their operational cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

“They reiterated their attachment to the full implementation of the goals defined during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Chantilly on August 22, 2019, and India’s participation in the Biarritz G7 Summit,” it said.

“They agreed on the interest in intensifying ministerial visits in both countries in the course of this year,” the statement said.

PM Modi had visited Chateau de Chantilly in northern France in August, last year, for bilateral talks with Macron, just before the G7 Summit in Biarritz.

In a 90-minute long one-on-one meeting, Macron had said India and Pakistan should resolve the Kashmir issue bilaterally and no third party should “interfere or incite” violence in the region after Prime Minister Narendra Modi explained to him about the changes brought about in Kashmir and that it is part of India’s sovereignty.