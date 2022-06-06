Prez Kovind says ideological differences shouldn’t lead to animosity

President Ram Nath Kovind today said in a democracy, there can be differences between the ideologies of the ruling party and the Opposition, but there should be no animosity between the two sides.

He was addressing the special session of both houses of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature in Lucknow.

The President said the Uttar Pradesh Legislature has a proud history of dignified harmony between the ruling party and the Opposition. The people’s representatives have to strengthen the healthy political tradition of Uttar Pradesh.

The legislature is the temple of democracy, he said. People consider people’s representatives as the creators of their destiny. The people of Uttar Pradesh have expectations from them and they have the most important duty of living up to their expectations.

The President said that according to the oath they take, the people’s representatives are committed to work not only for the entire state but for the entire country, apart from their respective regions.

Kovind said he was delighted to address members of the largest state legislature of the world’s largest democracy.

The social, cultural, economic, and geographical diversity of Uttar Pradesh makes its democracy even more prosperous. The population of more than 20 crores of this state presents a very good example of unity in diversity, he said.

The President said that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar used to say that India did not get seeds of its democracy from western countries, but it was visible in the working of the Sanghas formed during the time of Lord Buddha.

Even in ancient times, there were examples of such democratic systems in Kaushambi and Shravasti, which was mentioned by Dr Ambedkar in his speech in the Constituent Assembly.

The President said that the people’s representatives present in the House are the heirs of that ancient democratic heritage. It is a matter of pride for all of them but at the same time, they have the responsibility to carry forward the ideals of Lord Buddha and Dr Ambedkar.

The President noted that representation of different sections of the society had become much wider in the present Legislature which was a good achievement from the point of view of social inclusion.

However, he noted that the number of women members in the Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh was 47, which was about 12 per cent of the total 403 members.

Similarly, out of the present 91 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, the number of women was five, which was about 5.5 per cent as of today. He said that there was huge potential for increasing the representation of women.

Uttar Pradesh had created history with the election of the first woman Chief Minister in independent India, he recalled. That historical event should be seen as an early example of women empowerment and Uttar Pradesh should become a leading state in women empowerment, the President said.

The President said that “we are celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate the 75th anniversary of independence. One of the objectives of this celebration is to remember our freedom fighters who are often forgotten and about whom all citizens, especially the young generation should know.”