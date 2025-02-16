Prez inaugurates ‘Aadi Mahotsav’ in capital

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated ‘Aadi Mahotsav’ here on Sunday and said it is a key event to highlight and promote tribal heritage.

Speaking on the occasion, she said such festivals provide a great opportunity for the entrepreneurs, artisans, and artists of the tribal society to connect with the market.

Stating that the crafts, food, dress and jewellery, medical practices, household equipment, and sports of the tribal society are the precious heritage of our country, the President said at the same time, they are also modern and scientific because they show a natural harmony with nature and the ideals of a sustainable lifestyle.

Mentioning that during the last 10 years, many effective steps have been taken for the overall development of the tribal society, she said the Tribal Development Budget has increased five times. Apart from this, the Tribal Welfare Budget Allocation has increased three times.

“The idea behind paying special attention to the development of tribal society is that only when the tribal society progresses, our country will also progress in the true sense. That is why, along with increasing the sense of pride toward tribal identity, multi-dimensional efforts are being made to develop the tribal society at a fast pace,” Murmu said.

She noted that a lot of progress is being made towards the economic empowerment and employment of the tribal society.

Highlighting that education plays the most important role in the development of any society, the President said it is a matter of happiness that about 1.25 lakh tribal children are getting school education through more than 470 Eklavya Model Residential Schools in the country.

“In the last 10 years, 30 new medical colleges have been started in tribal-dominated areas. A national mission has been launched to solve a specific problem related to the health of the tribal society. Under this mission, the target has been set to eradicate sickle cell anemia by the year 2047,” she said.

Aadi Mahotsav is being organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs from February 16 to 24 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi.