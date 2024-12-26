Prez confers Pradhan Mantri Bal puraskar on 17 children

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on 17 children, in seven categories, for their exceptional achievements at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, she congratulated all award winners and said the entire country and the society are proud of them. She told children that they have done extraordinary work, achieved amazing accomplishments, have limitless capabilities, and possess incomparable qualities.

They have set an example for the children of the country. President Murmu said that providing opportunities and recognising Children’s talents have been a part of India’s tradition. She emphasised that this tradition should be strengthened further. She said that in the year 2047 when the country celebrates the centenary of India’s independence, these award winners will be enlightened citizens of the country. Such talented boys and girls will become the builders of a developed India.

