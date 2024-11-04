Prez appeals to women achievers to become guides for other women

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday urged women achievers to become guides for other women and encourage them to choose their careers and realize their dreams.

She lamented the fact that often many women are not able to fulfill their dreams even after receiving higher education due to a lack of support from family.

She was interacting with a group of women achievers in the Indian Aviation Sector at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The meeting took place under the initiative “The President with the People” which aims to establish a deeper connection with people and recognise their contributions.

President Murmu said that women are playing a key role in various operational and technical areas in India’s civil aviation sector. She noted that 15 percent of Air Traffic Controllers are women, 11 per cent of flight dispatchers are women, and 9 percent of aerospace engineers are women.

She also noted that 18 percent of pilots who received commercial licenses last year were women. She appreciated all women achievers who think innovatively and have the courage to tread new paths.

The President said that the inclusive efforts of the government have given a boost to the progress of women in the civil aviation sector. More and more women are now choosing aviation as their career.

She emphasized that along with increasing the participation of women in the aviation industry, equal opportunities moving forward in this field are also necessary.

Apart from education and proper training, support of family is also important for women, she added.