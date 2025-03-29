Previous Lalu Prasad Govt in Bihar had sunk state into lawlessness: Nadda

Hitting out at the RJD, BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda on Saturday alleged that the previous Lalu Prasad government in Bihar had sunk the state into lawlessness.

Addressing “Ek Bharat – Shreshtha Bharat Sheh Milan Programme” on the occasion of “Bihar Diwas 2025” organised by Delhi BJP’s Purvanchal Morcha, Nadda said, “Today we are celebrating Bihar Day, but we have also seen a sinking Bihar during Lalu’s regime, where people were afraid to step out of their homes in the evening.”

“There was a time when it had become difficult for people to even step out after 5 p.m. but under the NDA government, Bihar has touched new heights of development,” he said.

“During Lalu’s Jungle Raj, kidnapping had become an industry, plunging Bihar into darkness,” Nadda said.

The BJP National President emphasised Bihar’s special significance, whether it is the initiation of the JP movement or the identity of Nalanda University.

“Bihar introduced democracy to the world, and therefore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to develop Bihar, a goal we all must work towards,” Nadda said.

He said when the NDA government came to power in Bihar in 2005, the rural road network in Bihar was only 384 km, whereas today 1,12,000 km of roads have been built in the state.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi many new district hospitals were built in Bihar in the double engine government and now Asia’s largest hospital is going to be built in Patna,” Nadda said.