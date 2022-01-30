Under pressure of traders, administration modifies weekend lockdown order

Following repeated defiance by traders in Jammu, the J&K administration on Sunday ordered that the weekend lockdown shall come into force at 9 pm on Friday instead of 2 pm.

The trading community in the Jammu division had refused to implement the lockdown from 2 pm on Fridays as they claimed to have suffered losses due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The weekend lockdown was enforced in Kashmir where the Chamber of Commerce and Industry raised its voice against the “double standards” of the authorities by letting the shops open on Friday.

The fresh restrictions say that the weekend lockdown shall now onwards come into force from 9 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday.