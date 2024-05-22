Pressure on AAP leaders to say things against me, alleges Maliwal

Rajya Sabha MP and Swati Maliwal, who accused Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar of misbehaving with her alleged that there was pressure on everyone in the AAP to speak against her and do things to break her and those who support her would be shown the door.

Taking to social media platform X on Monday, the former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) claimed that she received a call from a senior party leader on Tuesday. He told her that the situation in the party is such that everyone is under pressure to say things against her so much so that she breaks down.

“Yesterday, I got a call from a senior leader of the party. He told me there is a lot of pressure on everyone; bad things have to be said against Swati, and have to break her by leaking her personal photos. It is being said that whoever supports her will be expelled from the party. Someone has been given the duty of conducting Press Conferences and someone has been assigned for posting tweets,” she claimed through her X post.

Advertisement

She, however, asserted that she was ready to face the challenge as the truth was with her. She was not angry with the party workers as the accused was so powerful that even senior leaders were afraid of him. “No one has the courage to take a stand against him. I don’t even expect anything from anyone. I feel sad that the woman minister of Delhi is smilingly maligning the character of an old female colleague of the party,” she said.

She vowed to continue to fight until she gets justice and added that she won’t give up the fight despite being all alone.

Maliwal had, on Monday, dismissed the claims of AAP leaders that she was doing all this on the instructions of the BJP as there was a corruption case pending against her. She said the FIR was lodged eight years ago, in 2016, after which both the chief minister and then lieutenant governor (LG) appointed her as the chairperson of the women’s commission twice.

She said since the case was completely fake the Delhi High Court put a stay on it for one-and-a-half years.

Maliwal warned her detractors that she would take them to court for every lie they spread about her.

Bibhav Kumar, who was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with Maliwal at the CM’s residence, is currently under police’s custodial remand given by a Delhi court.