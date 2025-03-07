President’s Bodyguard Retreat in Dehradun to feature hi-tech, world-class park

The nearly 187-year-old Dehradun-based presidential retreat ‘Rashtrapati Ashiana’, will feature a hi-tech modern park with world-class sports and recreational facilities. Set to become a major tourist attraction, the park will be inaugurated on June 20, 2025. President Droupadi Murmu will lay the foundation for the park and dedicate it to the people of Uttarakhand and visitors to Dehradun on the same day.

‘Rashtrapati Ashiana’ has a legacy of over 200 years. Established in 1838, it initially served as a summer camp for the horses of the Governor General’s Bodyguard in British India from May to July. After Independence, it was renamed the President’s Bodyguard. Currently, the nearly 90-hectare President’s Bodyguard Estate is closely guarded by central forces with limited accessibility.

The proposed park inside the President’s Bodyguard Estate will feature a multi-activity zone, long cycling tracks, world-class sports facilities, a children’s play area, walking and jogging tracks, a nature trail within its forest cover, and various water features. Additional Secretary of the President’s Secretariat, Rajesh Gupta, shared these details during a meeting with state government officials and the Dehradun district administration on Friday. The Uttarakhand government has been designated as the nodal agency for developing the park. Interestingly, the President’s Secretariat has invited public feedback to refine the park’s plan. Gupta stated that suggestions can be submitted via the official Rashtrapati Bhavan website to ensure the project meets public and tourist expectations. The feedback form is available online at https://rb.nic.in/ashiana until April 6.

Gupta informed that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared to ensure the park is equipped with world-class amenities, innovative designs, and sustainable infrastructure. Once completed, it will be dedicated to the people of Uttarakhand. He stated that the park reflects the President’s vision for participatory governance and community-driven development. Given its size, the park will also serve as a vibrant centre for environmental conservation, fitness, and cultural activities, aligning with public aspirations, he added.

Rashtrapati Ashiana at the President’s Bodyguard Estate in Dehradun is one of the three presidential retreats in India, the other two being the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad and the Retreat Building in Shimla. Rashtrapati Nilayam has already been opened to the public. Ashiana building was originally built in 1920 as the official residence of the Commandant of the Bodyguard. The estate and the building were transformed into a presidential retreat in 1975-76 for then-President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed.