President, Vice-President, others express grief over Ahmedabad air crash

Political leaders from different parties have expressed sorrow and grief over the tragic air crash involving an Air India flight that hit the ground immediately after takeoff in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

In her reaction to the tragic incident, President Droupadi Murmu said in a social media post, “I am deeply distressed to learn about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. It is a heart-rending disaster. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. The nation stands with them in this hour of indescribable grief.”

Similar feelings were expressed by other leaders, including Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, who extended their sympathies and prayers to all affected minutes after getting the news.

“The unfortunate incident in Ahmedabad has left us confronting a devastating human tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. In this moment of grief, the nation stands united in solidarity with them,” the Vice-President posted on X.

BJP National President JP Nadda, in a post in Hindi, said that the news of many people getting killed in the air crash is very painful.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was prompt to express his feelings over the loss of lives in the plane crash, saying, ”Our prayers are with passengers and their families.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge have also shared their heartfelt condolences over the lives lost in one of the worst air crashes in the history of Indian aviation.

“The Ahmedabad Air India crash is heartbreaking. The pain and anxiety the families of the passengers and crew must be feeling is unimaginable. My thoughts are with each one of them in this incredibly difficult moment. Urgent rescue and relief efforts by the administration are critical – every life matters, every second counts,” Gandhi said.

The Congress president, while urging party workers to extend all possible help to the affected people, termed the plane crash as shocking. “Absolutely shocked to know about the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat where several passengers and crew members were on board. It’s heart-wrenching to see the horrific visuals. Our heartfelt sympathies, thoughts and prayers with the families of the passengers, pilot and the crew. I urge Congress leaders and workers to provide all assistance and support to the victims and their loved ones,” Kharge posted on X.

Meanwhile, relief and rescue operations are in full swing with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies ensuring that the injured are rushed to hospitals and all possible help is extended to all the affected.

The Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, headed to London’s Gatwick Airport with 242 people on board, including 232 passengers and 12 crew members crashed minutes after takeoff. The passengers included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian national. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also among the passengers.

The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained. However, according to reports quoting Flightradar24, the aircraft reached a maximum barometric altitude of 625 feet before starting to descend with a vertical speed of -475 feet per minute. The last signal from the aircraft was received just seconds after the takeoff.