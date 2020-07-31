On the eve of Idu’l Zuha, the President and Vice President of India on Friday greeted the fellow citizens.

“On the occasion of Idu’l Zuha, I offer my greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters,” President of India said.

“Idu’l Zuha symbolizes the spirit of sacrifice and amity which inspires us to work for the well-being of one and all,” he added.

“Let us all reiterate our resolve to follow all the rules and guidelines prescribed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. On this festive occasion, let us share our happiness with others and promote mutual harmony.”

Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu has also wished the people on the auspicious occasion.

“I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Id-ul-Zuha,” he said.

“Id-ul-Zuha is a celebration of unswerving devotion to God and the boundless compassion and love the Almighty has for His creation,” he added.

“The festival inspires us to inculcate empathy, practice sacrifice and promote peace and universal brotherhood.”

As India and the world continue to fight a relentless battle against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, we have been forced to celebrate almost all of our traditional festivals, which were otherwise celebrated with great splendour, at home in a more subdued manner.

Under these circumstances, we have to be content with a modest celebration and strictly adhere to the safety protocols of wearing masks, practicing physical distancing and personal hygiene during all our celebrations.