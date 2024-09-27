President to visit Telangana tomorrow

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Telangana on Saturday, the President’s Secretariat announced on Friday.

During her daylong stay, the President will grace the 21st convocation of NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad and inaugurate the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2024 at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad.

The eight-day-long Kala Mahotsav will showcase the art, culture, crafts, and culinary diversity of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

