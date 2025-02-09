President to take holy dip at Sangam on Monday

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit the sacred city of Prayagraj on Monday, where she will take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

During her eight-hour visit, she will witness the grandeur of the Mahakumbh and its deep spiritual significance.

She will also offer prayers at the revered Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present on this occasion.

President Murmu will begin her day at Sangam Nose, where she will take a ceremonial dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati, reaffirming the deep-rooted faith in Sanatan Dharma.

Notably, India’s first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, had also taken a holy dip during the Mahakumbh in the past.

Following this, President Murmu will visit the sacred Akshayavat tree, considered a symbol of immortality in Sanatan culture, to offer prayers. This site holds immense significance in Hinduism and is mentioned in ancient scriptures.

She will then proceed to the Bade Hanuman Temple, where she will pray for the nation’s well-being and prosperity.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of integrating religious events with modern technology, President Murmu will also visit the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Center.

This center uses advanced digital tools to provide a comprehensive insight into the Mahakumbh Mela, allowing devotees from India and abroad to experience its spiritual grandeur more closely.

The President is scheduled to depart for New Delhi in the evening. In view of her visit, strict security arrangements have been put in place across the city.