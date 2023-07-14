President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that people’s representatives should work keeping in mind the spirit of ‘my country, my people’ and ‘my society’ instead of ‘I’ and ‘mine’.

Addressing the first day of 8th session of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly here, the President called upon MLAs to strengthen the tradition of inclusive development and public interest, enhance parliamentary dignity through Vidhansabha and work for the overall development of Rajasthan.

She said: “The people’s representatives are elected and sent by the people with great love. In such a situation, their “chaal-chalan-vyvahar-acharan’ (act, character, behavior and thoughts) should be in sync with the interest of the people.

President Murmu said that the people’s representatives should keep in mind the current needs of the public and the wider public interest while making law. She further called upon to work for the spirit of social justice and fraternity by adopting the ideals of the freedom struggle.

She expressed her happiness that the Speakers of both the Houses of present Parliament – Om Birla and Jagdeep Dhankhar – come from Rajasthan. It is a matter of pride for the state.

She said that under Article 168 of the Constitution, the provision of constitution of Legislative Assemblies came into force in the state. She said that the first assembly in Rajasthan came into existence in 1952, but with the unification of the state in 1956, the present form of the assembly began to be determined.

She said that the tradition of republic could be seen in Rajasthan since ancient times, where there was a republic of the Yaudheya tribe till the 5th century in the territory of northern Rajasthan.

The President started her speech by congratulating everyone in Rajasthani language. Describing the construction of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly and its historical journey as important, she said: “Rajasthan is unique in its glorious traditions, architectural and craft heritage. Jaipur is being given the status of a historical city by UNESCO.”

In her 15 minutes speech she discussed all aspects including the glorious history of Rajasthan, bravery, civilisation, culture, literature and hospitality of Padharo Mhare Desh.

President Murmu remembered the literary contributions of Mahakavi Magh, Chandravardai, Meerambai, while she also remembered Prithviraj Chauhan, Rana Sanga and Maharana Pratap as well as their associate Rana Poonja.

Recalling the contribution of tribal girl Kalibai of Dungarpur in the freedom struggle, she described Govind Guru as a great freedom fighter and said that the people of Rajasthan have a strong sense of self-respect.

Describing the Child Marriage Restraint Act (Sharda Act) as important, she also spoke on the work done in the state to remove social evils.

Governor Kalraj Mishra called upon the legislators to work for the empowerment of democracy while maintaining the decorum of the House. He said that if the legislature works effectively, then it has a direct impact on the executive.

In his welcome address, Assembly Speaker Dr CP Joshi said: “It is the specialty of Indian democracy that someone coming from an ordinary family reaches the highest position of the President of the country.”

Referring to the development in the country and the state through parliamentary democracy after independence, Dr Joshi said that democracy inspired people to work for equality and justice.

The President who arrived here yesterday is staying at Raj Bhawan. After attending the assembly event, she went to pay obeisance at the Khatushyamji Temple. She will leave for Delhi tomorrow.