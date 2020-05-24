The President of India Ram Nath Kovind greeted the nation of the eve of Id-ul-Fitr.

“Greetings and best wishes to all fellow Indians, including those settled abroad, on Id-ul-Fitr that comes in wake of prayers and fasting during the holy month of Ramazan. This festival is an expression of love, peace, brotherhood, and harmony. On this occasion, we reaffirm our belief in sharing with and caring for the most vulnerable sections of society,” the President said.

“Let us carry the spirit of giving (Zakaat) more vigorously at a time when we are faced with an unprecedented crisis created by COVID-19 virus. Let us also resolve to adhere to social distancing norms and all other precautions to stay safe and overcome this challenge soon,” he added.

“May this Id-ul-Fitr usher in universal values of mercy, charity and hope in the world!” he said.

The Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu also wished the nation on the eve of the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Vice President described Eid as an occasion for families and communities to come together, he requested everyone to follow safety norms of social distancing during celebrations.

“However, this year, as India and the world continue to fight the relentless battle against the spread of COVID-19, we are celebrating almost all our traditional festivals at home,” Vice President said.

“So, we have to be content with a subdued celebration and adhere to the safety norms of social distancing and personal hygiene. Nevertheless, I do hope that all of us will celebrate the festival by keeping alive the spirit of joy, compassion and mutual respect that underlies the pious occasion,” he added.