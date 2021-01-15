President Ram Nath Kovind donated Rs 5 lakh and one hundred towards the construction of grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

The Trust set up to oversee the construction launched a nationwide donation drive today. The regional drives will continue till February 27.

On behalf of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, its co-president Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj, today met President Kovind.

Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj was joined by VHP working president Alok Kumar and temple construction committee’s chief Nripendra Mishra, and RSS leader Kulbhushan Ahuja.

The trust has decided that the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya would have a height of 161 feet along with five domes. The temple would be modelled on the basis of the design proposed by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad but its length, width, and height will be increased.

It would take around 3 and a half years to complete the construction of the temple.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced in the Lok Sabha that the government has given approval to a proposal for “Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra” trust to take care of the construction of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and other related issues.

“We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed. It is called ‘Sri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra’,” he had said.

Lauding the citizens of the country, the Prime Minister had said that after the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute, the people of India “displayed remarkable faith in democratic processes and procedures”.

In a landmark judgement, a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on November 9, 2019, ruled that the disputed 2.77-acre land will be taken over by a Government trust for the construction of the temple, while a suitable alternative plot of land measuring 5 acres at a prominent site in Ayodhya will be given to the Sunni Wakf Board.

The Supreme Court had also asked the Centre to set up the board of trustees within three months after which the disputed land will be handed over to the trust.