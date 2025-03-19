President, PM welcome India’s daughter Sunita Williams and fellow astronauts on Earth

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi among several leaders congratulated the Crew-9 astronauts, including Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams, as they safely returned to Earth on Wednesday.

In a message on X, President Murmu said, ”Congratulations to the entire team behind the safe return of NASA’s Crew 9 mission on Earth! India’s daughter Sunita Williams and her fellow astronauts have inspired everyone with their perseverance, dedication and never-say-die spirit.

She stated that ”their historic journey is a tale of determination, teamwork and extraordinary courage. I salute their unwavering resolve and wish them excellent health!”

PM Modi lauded the Crew members for their courage, determination, and contribution to space exploration. He said Space exploration is about pushing the limits of human potential, daring to dream, and having the courage to turn those dreams into reality. ”Sunita Williams, a trailblazer and an icon, has exemplified this spirit throughout her career,” he wrote in a message on X, adding, “Welcome back, #Crew9! The Earth missed you.”

“Theirs has been a test of grit, courage and the boundless human spirit. Sunita Williams and the #Crew9 astronauts have once again shown us what perseverance truly means. Their unwavering determination in the face of the vast unknown will forever inspire millions,” he pointed out.

”We are incredibly proud of all those who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. They have demonstrated what happens when precision meets passion and technology meets tenacity,” he said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended his wishes, saying, ”Sunita Williams, with her Indian roots and global spirit, has inspired the entire world with her remarkable achievements and unwavering determination. During this mission, #SunitaWilliams with her fellow astronauts, has showcased the power of perseverance, teamwork, and courage. Their mission is not just a milestone in space exploration but a testament to what humanity can achieve when we dream big and work together. We salute their extraordinary journey and wish them good health and continued success.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, ”The safe conclusion of your extended mission has brought a sense of relief and relation to the 1.4 billion citizens of India, who are immensely proud of your accomplishments.”

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also welcomed Sunita Williams’ safe return to earth.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said astronaut Sunita Williams’ safe return was a remarkable achievement and a testament to NASA, SpaceX, and the USA’s commitment to space exploration. He also said India would wish to utilise her expertise in space exploration.

“Welcome back, Sunita Williams! Your safe return after an extended mission aboard the ISS is a remarkable achievement. A testament to NASA, SpaceX, and the USA’s commitment to space exploration!” ISRO shared Narayanan’s message on ‘X’.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra said it was an “enormous relief” to see Sunita Williams land back safely on Earth while recalling a chance meeting with the American astronaut in Washington two years ago.

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Butch Wilmore, who were stranded at the International Space Station (ISS) for nine months, finally returned to Earth early Wednesday.

They were accompanied by astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov on their journey back. After a 17-hour return trip from the ISS, the crew safely splashed down in the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft off the coast of Florida at approximately 3:27 AM IST.