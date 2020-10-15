The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, paid homage to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the former President of India, on the occasion of his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (October 15, 2020). The President and officials of Rashtrapati Bhavan paid floral tributes in front of a portrait of Dr Kalam.

Paying his tributes to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his Jayanti today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Tributes to Dr. Kalam on his Jayanti. India can never forget his indelible contribution towards national development, be it as a scientist and as the President of India. His life journey gives strength to millions.”