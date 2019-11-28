Commenting on the recent political drama that unfolded in Maharshtra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the President, the Prime Minister and the Maharashtra governor had lowered the dignity of their offices with the way BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister. He also said the graph of the BJP, which gave the call for a ”Congress-mukt Bharat” (India free of Congress) is shrinking in the country.

“President, prime minister and governor are institutions in themselves and no one has the right to lower the dignity of these institutions. But what happened in Maharashtra shows that all of them lowered the dignity of their positions,” Gehlot told reporters in Jaipur.

“The governor forwarded recommendation for revocation of President’s rule, the prime minister, without convening a cabinet meeting, sent his recommendation to the president and President’s rule was revoked at 5.47 am. Devendra Fadnavis took oath as chief minister and Ajit Pawar as his deputy at 8 am and minutes later the prime minister congratulated Fadnavis,” he said.

“The sequence of events shows where they want to take the country. People will not forgive them,” he added. Gehlot had earlier tweeted that the BJP’s ideology would be rejected across the country very soon. “BJP’s graph is continuously shrinking in the country. The party which boasted of a Congress-mukt Bharat is facing flack from public,” he had said.

In the October 21 election, the BJP had won 105 out of 288 seats, while its pre-poll alliance partner Shiv Sena had won 56 seats. The NCP and the Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively. However, the Shiv Sena had fallout with the BJP as Uddhav Thackeray demand rotational chief ministership. But the BJP refused to concede the demand of Shiv Sena.

After BJP, Shiv Sena failed to form the government, President’s rule came into force in the state. Last week in a stunning political development, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar as the new Deputy Chief Minister early on November 23 claiming that he has support of 54 NCP MLAs. This happened just before Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena had worked out their alliance and were ready to form the government.

The move was challenged in Supreme Court which in its judgment on Tuesday morning ordered a floor test on Wednesday, following which Ajit Pawar resigned on Tuesday and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too followed suit.