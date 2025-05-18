President, PM express grief over loss of lives in Hyderabad fire tragedy

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several other political leaders, on Sunday, expressed grief and offered condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the Hyderabad fire incident, wherein 17 people, including eight children, were killed.

“The death of several people, including women and children, in a fire accident in Hyderabad is deeply distressing. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” President Murmu said in a post on X.

“Deeply anguished” by the loss of lives in the fire incident, the PM announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the mishap from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” the PMO posted on X.

Several other leaders, including the Chief Minister of Telangana, have expressed sorrow over the incident.

The state government has also announced relief to the affected people.

The devastating fire broke out in the early morning in a three-storey building near Gulzar House Chowrasta in the Old City area of Hyderabad. The incident is being probed by the agencies concerned.