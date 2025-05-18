President, PM, defence minister among top leaders extend birthday wishes to VP Dhankhar

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narnedra Modi, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among several high-ranking leaders extended birthday wishes to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday.

“Hearty greetings and best wishes to @VPIndia Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji on his birthday! I wish him good health and very many years in the service of the nation,” Murmu said in a post on X.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that the vice president has made commendable efforts to boost the productivity of the Rajya Sabha. “Greetings to our Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji, on his birthday. He is blessed with tremendous knowledge of our Constitution, reflecting his years of work as a leading lawyer. He has made commendable efforts to boost the productivity of the Rajya Sabha. His interest in serving society is also immense. May he lead a long and healthy life,” PM Modi said in the social media post.

Defence Minister Singh met in-person with the Vice President at his official residence on the occasion.

Many other ministers and leaders extended birthday wishes to the Vice President.

Born on May 18, 1951 in Kithana village of Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, Dhankhar was sworn in as the country’s 14th Vice President on August 11, 2022.