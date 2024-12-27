President Murmu, VP Dhankhar pay tribute to former PM Manmohan Singh, hail his legacy

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences on the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday evening. She said that Dr Singh made critical contributions to reforming the Indian economy and will be remembered for his service to the nation.

In a condolence message on X, Murmu said, “Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji was one of those rare politicians who also straddled the worlds of academia and administration with equal ease. In his various roles in public offices, he made critical contributions to reforming Indian economy. He will always be remembered for his service to the nation, his unblemished political life and his utmost humility. His passing is a great loss to all of us.”

Advertisement

“I pay my respectful homage to one of the greatest sons of Bharat and convey my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers,” President Murmu added.

Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions, AIIMS informed.

Advertisement

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, in a condolence message, said, “A Padma Vibhushan awardee and architect of India’s economic liberalisation in 1991, he boldly steered our nation through a critical transition, opening new pathways for growth and prosperity.”

“His profound understanding of economy, gentle demeanor and unwavering commitment to India’s progress will forever be etched in my memory. In Dr. Singh’s passing, India has lost a leader of towering intellect and a statesman par excellence. His legacy will forever guide Bharat’s growth trajectory,” he added.

Dr Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years in the house.

Manmohan Singh, born in Punjab in 1932, served two terms as Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014. He first took office in 2004 after Congress’ victory in the 2004 Lok Sabha election against the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served his second term from 2009 to 2014 and was succeeded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014.