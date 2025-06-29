President Murmu to begin 2-day visit to Gorakhpur on Monday

Gorakhpur is all set to welcome President Droupadi Murmu on Monday for a two-day visit, during which she will attend key events at three major institutions and cover an unprecedented 129 km across the city by road.

She will arrive on June 30 and depart on July 1. Her first engagement will be the inaugural convocation of AIIMS Gorakhpur, where she will confer medals on meritorious students.

On the following day, July 1, the President will inaugurate Uttar Pradesh’s first Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University in the morning. In the afternoon, she will inaugurate the academic block, auditorium, and Panchkarma Centre, and lay the foundation stone for the girls’ hostel at Mahayogi Gorakhnath University’s Arogyadham campus in Sonbarsa.

She will visit the Gorakhnath Temple on both days, where a special darshan and prasad ceremony has been scheduled.

On Monday, President Murmu will travel approximately 37 kilometres by road, covering the airport, Circuit House, AIIMS, and Gorakhnath Temple.

On Tuesday, she will cover about 92 kilometres, visiting the Circuit House, AYUSH University, Mahayogi Gorakhnath University’s Arogyadham campus, the Gorakhnath Temple, and finally, the airport.

This marks the longest road journey undertaken by any Indian President within the state of Uttar Pradesh, specifically in the Gorakhpur region.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already reviewed preparations for the President’s visit, including arrangements at the event venues and travel routes to AYUSH University and Mahayogi Gorakhnath University. Notably, this will be the fourth time CM Yogi has welcomed a President to Gorakhpur during his eight-year tenure.

Earlier, former President Ram Nath Kovind visited the city thrice — for the foundation ceremony of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad (December 10, 2018), the foundation and inauguration ceremonies of AYUSH University and Mahayogi Gorakhnath University (August 28, 2021), and the centenary celebrations of Gita Press (June 4, 2022).

Now, with President Murmu’s visit, CM Yogi is set to script yet another milestone in Gorakhpur’s journey of development and prestige.

