President Murmu receives Fiji’s highest civilian award

President Droupadi Murmu received the Companion of the Order of Fiji, its highest civilian award, during her ongoing visit to the country.

Fijian President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere conferred the award on her, acknowledging the strong relationship between India and Fiji. During her visit, Murmu addressed the Fijian Parliament, reaffirming India’s willingness to collaborate with Fiji on projects that benefit both nations. She highlighted shared values such as democracy and human rights.

President Droupadi Murmu reached Suva, Fiji this morning from Nadi where she landed yesterday on the first leg of her State Visit to Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste. She was received by Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at the airport and accorded a ceremonial welcome.

A traditional welcome ceremony was organised for President Murmu in the presence of the Prime Minister of Fiji. Subsequently, the President visited the State House where she was warmly received by President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere of Fiji.

The two leaders discussed ways to further deepen the India-Fiji relationship. The President said that India remains committed to strengthening its relations and development partnership with the Pacific Island Countries (PICs), among which Fiji is an important partner.

President Murmu also witnessed the progress of the ‘Solarisation of Heads of State Residences’ project, an Indian initiative which was inaugurated in February last year.

In the next engagement, the President addressed the Parliament of Fiji. She said that despite the vast difference in the size of the two countries, both India and Fiji have much in common, including vibrant democracies.

She assured the Fijian parliamentarians that as a close friend and partner with rich experience of fostering democracy at the grassroots level, India stands ready to partner Fiji at all times.

President Murmu added that today, Fiji is recognized around the world for its growing contribution to common efforts, focused on two major global challenges – climate change and addressing human conflicts.

Whether it is shaping the global dialogue on climate change or voicing the concerns of the ocean-states, Fiji has been contributing immensely to the global good. India greatly values and applauds the increasingly prominent role played by Fiji around the world.

The President said that the rest of the world has much to learn from Fiji, including the gentle Fijian way of life, the deep-rooted respect for traditions and customs and an open and multicultural environment. She was happy to note that India-Fiji cooperation in various sectors continues to grow from strength to strength.