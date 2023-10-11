President Murmu Leads University of Kashmir Convocation

President Draupadi Murmu arrived in Srinagar under tight security for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Her schedule includes presiding over the 20th convocation of the University of Kashmir today.

At Srinagar Airport, she received a warm welcome from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Tomorrow, on October 12, she is set to visit the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple, where she will inaugurate a renovated Parvati Bhavan and Skywalk at the sacred shrine. Furthermore, she will engage with local tribal groups and women from self-help organizations at Raj Bhavan. A civic reception in her honor will also be hosted at Raj Bhavan.

To ensure the President’s safety, heightened security measures are in place at the University of Kashmir’s campus and throughout Srinagar.

President Murmu received a Guard of Honour upon her arrival at Srinagar International Airport in Kashmir. She was then transported to the Badami Bagh Cantonment. There she landed at the helipad in the 15 Corps Headquarters. Her first order of business was to pay her respects by laying a wreath at the War Memorial.

The University of Kashmir’s convocation is a significant event, celebrating the academic accomplishments of students who completed their courses between 2021 and mid-2023.

Following the convocation, a special light and sound show at Dal Lake will take place for President Murmu on Wednesday evening. Later, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will host the President at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar.

The KU event promises to be a noteworthy celebration, as President Murmu will award degrees to candidates from various academic disciplines. The convocation ceremony will take place at KU’s convocation complex, located in Hazratbal on the outskirts of Srinagar.