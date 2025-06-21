President Murmu hails Yoga as India’s soft power and heritage of humanity

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday described Yoga as a symbol of India’s soft power, stating that over the past 10 years, it has become a heritage for all humanity.

She made these remarks while participating in the International Yoga Day celebrations in Dehradun.

In her brief address following a yoga session held at the Police Lines in Dehradun to mark the 11th International Yoga Day, the President greeted the participants and said, “Since 2015, Yoga has become a shared heritage of all humanity. It is a significant example of India’s soft power.”

The President explained that the word ‘Yoga’ means ‘to connect’. She added, “The practice of Yoga connects the body, mind, and soul of an individual and makes them healthier. It also fosters connections between people, communities, and even nations.”

“Yoga is the art of living a healthy life. When a person is healthy, the family tends to remain healthy. When families and societies are healthy, the country remains healthy,” said the President.