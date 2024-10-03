President Murmu exhorts educated youths to imbibe qualities of high integrity and character to others

The President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday exhorted educated youths to imbibe the qualities of high integrity, character and sensitiveness for others and the society.

Delivering convocation speech at the 32nd convocation of Mohanlal Sukhadia University here, she said “high moral values and character is more essential than education, an educated person without humbleness, moral values and character is more dangerous than a violent creature.”

“If, the education of such an individual causes harm to poor people, this, indeed, be deemed as “a curse to the society”, she said, adding , “influenced by certain evils in the education system and social environ many youths deviated on path of blind selfishness”. This becomes unfortunate situation. Instead of selfishness all need to follow the mantra of doing good to others and be aware of their social responsibility, she said.

In the present era of rapid change in all spheres of life, including science and technology, the President also underlined the need of keeping ever alive the “Spirit of the Student” in educated youths.”This will maintain the utility and significance of education for the society in fast changing scenario all around”, she said.. While noting that the Sukhadia University has adopted many villages and has involved students in village development, she appreciated the university’s consciousness toward social responsibility.

Earlier, the President reached Udaipur on the two- day visit in Mewar region. On her arrival at the Udaipur Dabok airport, she was accorded warm welcome by a galaxy of dignitaries. Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kishan Rao Bagde, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, state Deputy Chief Minister Dr Prem Chand Bairwa were among present at the airport to receive her.

The President will grace the Global Summit on the theme ‘Spirituality for Clean and Healthy Society’ on Friday being organised by the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya at Mount Abu. On the same day, she will also grace the Adi Gaurav Samman Samaroh, being organised by the state government at the Mangarh dhan, a holy shrine of tribal communities in Banswara.