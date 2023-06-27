President Murmu confers 84 distinguished service awards in Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, conferred 84 Distinguished Service Awards to serving and retired Indian Armed Forces and Coast Guard personnel for distinguished service of an exceptional order during the Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-II) in Delhi on Tuesday.

President Murmu presented Distinguished Service Awards to Lt Gen Sunil Puri Goswami, Lt Gen Daljit Singh, Lt Gen Velayudhan Sreehari, Lt Gen Padam Singh Shekhawat Lt Gen PN Ananthanarayanan, Lt Gen Paramjit Singh Minhas and Lt Gen Harminder Singh Kahlon at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. President Murmu presented Bar to Ati Vishisht Seva Medal to Major General K Narayanan, The Infantry (Retired).

Among the 84 awards presented by President Murmu were 52 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals (AVSMs), one Bar to AVSM, three Uttam Yudh Seva Medals (UYSMs) and 28 Param Vishisht Seva Medals (PVSMs).

During the event, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were also present.