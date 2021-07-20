President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu have greeted the nation on the eve of Eid-ul-Zuha.

In his message, the President has said, “On the occasion of Eid-uz-Zuha, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters.

Eid-uz-Zuha is a festival to express gratitude to the spirit of love, selflessness and sacrifice, and to work together for unity and fraternity in an inclusive society.

The festival of Eid is also an opportunity to share our happiness and help the poor and destitute people.

Let us pledge to fight COVID-19 by adopting measures to prevent its spread and work for happiness and well being of every section of the society”.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in his message said, “I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Zuha’.

Eid-ul-Zuha, the festival of sacrifice, exemplifies ultimate devotion to God.

In our country, festivals are occasions for families and communities to come together and celebrate. But due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we will have to remain content with modest celebrations this year. I appeal to everyone to celebrate Eid by taking utmost precautions and adhering to Covid safety norms.

May this Eid-ul-Zuha bring peace, harmony and happiness in our lives.”