President inaugurates Gujarat Assembly’s NeVA project for paperless proceedings

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday inaugurated the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project of the Gujarat Assembly, marking a step towards making paperless operations in the House.

During her address to the state Assembly, which commenced its four-day monsoon session, President Murmu emphasised that NeVA would enhance transparency in the Assembly’s functioning.

“NeVA is a progressive transformation which will bring transparency in the functioning of the Gujarat assembly and also help members of the House to access best practices of other assemblies,” she stated.

The NeVA project, implemented under the concept of ‘One Nation, One Application’ envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to digitise Assembly proceedings.

All MLAs have received training to use the NeVA application via tablet computers.

President Murmu also highlighted the significance of the recently formed Global Biofuel Alliance during the G20 summit, following the success of the Solar Alliance.

She commended these initiatives for their contributions to environmental protection and enhancing energy sector self-sufficiency.

The official handle of the President posted on the micro-blogging site X: “Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Bhupendra Patel received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Ahmedabad.”

During her visit, President Murmu also launched the ‘Ayushman Bhav’ initiative of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare which is a comprehensive nationwide healthcare initiative aimed at providing healthcare services to every village and town in the country, building upon the success of the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ program.