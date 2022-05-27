President Graces 125TH Year Celebrations of Smt Laxmibai Dagadusheth Halwai Datta Mandir Trust in Pune

President Ram Nath Kovind today graced and addressed the 125th year celebrations of Smt Laxmibai Dagadusheth Halwai Datta Mandir Trust in Pune, Maharashtra.

Speaking on the occasion, the President appreciated the Dagadusheth family for being instrumental in establishing the Ganpati and Dattatreya temples in Pune.

He noted that Dagadusheth was also closely associated with Lokmanya Tilak in celebrating the Ganpati festival. He said the Ganpati festival had made an invaluable contribution in the national politics.

This festival had emerged as a source of nationalism and social harmony against British rule.

The President was happy to note that apart from preserving and renovating the Lord Dattatreya temple, the Smt Laxmibai Dagadusheth Halwai Datta Mandir Trust was also engaged in various social welfare works such as providing scholarships for poor students and food for orphanages and old age homes.

He appreciated the Dagadusheth family and the Trust for their social and welfare initiatives.