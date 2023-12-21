President Droupadi Murmu graces golden jubilee celebrations of MNR Educational Trust

President Droupadi Murmu graced the golden jubilee celebrations of MNR Educational Trust in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said, “Good education opens the doors of progress and good health keeps a person active in life.”

She stated that the fact that an institution has been active and growing continuously for 50 years underlines the fact that it started with a clear vision and that meaningful and well-conceived efforts have been continued to fulfil that vision.

The President said that today India holds an important place in the world’s knowledge economy. The IT companies located in Telangana, especially in Hyderabad, and the talented IT professionals of this state have a huge contribution to the reputation of India.

“Our IT professionals are praised all over the world. Students pursuing their education in Hyderabad have made their mark in all professions, including engineering. Educational institutions have a remarkable contribution to this success.” added President Murmu.

The President also said that institutions active in the field of education and health should move forward with the spirit of cooperation in overall nation-building. For this, they will have to pay special attention to rural education and medical facilities for the people of rural areas.

“Making education and health services accessible to all is essential for the overall development of Telangana and the entire country. MNR Educational Trust should make continuous efforts for the educational development and health welfare of people from deprived sections. It should contribute more towards women’s empowerment by paying special attention to their education and health.” concluded President Murmu.