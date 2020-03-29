President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday announced to contribute his one month salary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES fund to fight novel coronavirus crisis and also appealed to citizens to donate funds to defeat the pandemic. PM Modi on Sunday, thanked President Kovind for the same.

PM Modi took to Twitter and said, “Thank you, Honourable President. Rashtrapati Ji is leading the way and inspiring the nation.”

PM Modi on Saturday made a fervent appeal to the people of India to contribute to a public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund)’.

He tweeted, “It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, Kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead. This link has all important details about the fund.

The President’s office through a Tweet announced the pledge taken by him amid the crisis, which has a direct impact on the government’s economy in the fight against the deadly disease, and has so far claimed 19 lives and over 900 confirmed cases across India.

“President Ram Nath Kovind pledges to donate one-month salary to PM CARES fund to help the nation tide over the crisis of COVID-19. He appealed to all the fellow citizens to donate generously to PM-CARES fund to help defeat COVID-19,” Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

“Following his example, Rashtrapati Bhavan employees are also making voluntary contributions to PM-CARES fund.”

The PM-CARES Fund has been set up keeping in mind the need for having a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and to provide relief to the affected. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations if they occur in the times ahead.

PM Modi had on Saturday announced the creation of the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund where people can contribute and help in the government’s fight against coronavirus.

The Prime Minister is the Chairman of this trust and its members include the Defence Minister, the Home Minister and the Finance Minister.