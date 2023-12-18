President arrives in Hyderabad on her annual Southern sojourn

President Draupadi Murmu arrived here on her annual Southern sojourn on Monday.

This is her first visit to the city after the new Congress government took over.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy welcomed the President at Hakimpet Air Force station.

Advertisement

The President will be attending a host of programmes in the next four days including the Centenary celebrations of Hyderabad Public School slated for Tuesday.

Murmu will visit the handloom and spinning unit at Pochampally and host an At-Home at the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolarum where she will be staying during her visit.

During her last visit, the President had decided to open the Rashtrapati Nilayam to visitors round the year.

However, during the President’s stay, visitors would not be allowed in the Rashtrapati Nilayam.