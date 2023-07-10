Prepare for the worst: Jakhar to Punjab Govt

The newly appointed Punjab unit president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sunil Jakhar on Monday cautioned the state government to prepare for the worst as with rains not showing any signs of abating, the situation was fast turning grim in certain areas.

After visiting the flood-hit areas of Kharar (Mohali) to take stock of the situation, the BJP leader appealed to the state government to ensure all possible help and succour to those in need.

“I have requested the administration to immediately put in place evacuation plans and ration to ferry people stuck in waters to safer places in case of heavy downpour in coming days. Alternate accommodation plans must be in place to ensure timely evacuation,” he added.

Advertisement

Jakhar said that people here in Kharar have expressed genuine fear of losing their homes and valuables, for they have been issued notices by the administration to vacate their houses in low lying areas.

Making clear that this was no time to find faults and it was imperative that all come together to ensure safety of all citizens, the BJP leader called upon all political parties to rise above parochial interests and safeguard our citizens in wake of this grave situation which if not dealt with properly now might turn very ugly for our residents at the centre of this tragedy.

It is time to remain alert and be ready to meet any emergency with full preparation, Jakhar said, urging all BJP cadres to coordinate with local authorities and do everything to help those in need in each and every manner.