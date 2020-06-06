After the Kerala incident wherein jaw of a pregnant elephant was blown off by explosives as the animal was fed pineapple stuffed with crackers, a similar incident was reported in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh wherein jaw of a pregnant cow was blown off by explosives.

Police said the incident took place on 25 May in Dahad gram panchayat in Jhanduta area of Bilaspur district.

An FIR, in this case, was lodged under Section 286 of IPC in Police Station Jhandutta after a complaint was filed by Chander Shekhar, Up-Pradhan of Dahad panchayat on 25 May.

“In his complaint, he said that the owner of the cow, Gurdial Singh informed him that his pregnant cow was grazing in the field when he heard an explosion.

Upon reaching the explosion site, he found that the jaw of the cow was injured due to the explosion. The pregnant cow was provided medical aid and later she delivered a baby calf,” a state government official said.

The Bilaspur Police today arrested the alleged accused Nand Lal, who had allegedly fed the pregnant cow explosives-laden food.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar had visited the spot today and during the course of investigation Section 429 of IPC and Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act had been added in this case.