Prayers on the last Friday before Eid passes off peacefully in UP

The Alvida Namaj (the last Friday prayers before Eid) passed off peacefully in Uttar Pradesh amid tight security.

Several Muslims worshippers came out to offer the prayers with black ribbons tied to their right arm as a mark of protest against the new Waqf Bill.

In Meerut, there were allegations of forcible removal of the black ribbons. According to a report from Amroha, there were clashes between two Muslim groups before the namaz (prayer) in which 12 people were injured. The police attributed the clashes to a dispute over the parking of a truck.

Meanwhile, a ritual pushpavarsha (flower shower) was performed on namazis (worshippers) in Prayagraj.

In Lucknow, the Shia community held a protest against Israel in support of Palestine.

The police is on a high alert during the prayers in the wake of state government’s instructions not to allow prayers on the streets. In Sambhal, RAF and police force carried out a joint flag march near Jama Masjid.

The police have issued separate advisories in Sambhal, Ballia, and Meerut. The maulanas (the clergy) made an appeal to the people not to pray on the streets.

Congress MP from Saharanpur Imran Masood appealed against holding prayers on the road. “The road belongs to the government. Your property is a mosque, offer namaz in it. Muslims should also understand this. If the government is refusing, do not offer namaz on the roads,” he said.

Meanwhile, a demonstration was held in Lucknow during the alvida namaz. While the Sunni community opposed the Waqf Bill, the Shia community held protest against Israel. Maulana Kalbe Jawwad, Shia cleric, said, “Our government has become a slave to America.

“Our country is taking permission from America for everything. America is our father? Why are you asking America for everything,” he asked.

His supporters burnt a photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shouting slogans against him.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali said, “The last prayer of Ramadan throughout Lucknow was performed peacefully. People prayed for peace in Palestine along with progress of the country.”

He said on an appeal of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, all the Muslims tied black ribbons on their arms while offering prayers. “By tying a black ribbon, we want to convey the message to the Parliament that Muslims in the entire country are opposed to the Waqf Bill. We believe that this Bill is not in the interest of the Waqf property and is detrimental to the interests of the community,” he said.